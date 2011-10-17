NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Monday after the New York Federal Reserve said a gauge of manufacturing in New York State contracted for the fifth month in a row in October.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 1.8 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 8 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dipped 5.5 points. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)