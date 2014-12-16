By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Dec 16 The proverbial knife is
falling.
After nearly a 30 percent drop in energy shares since the
summer, traders jumped in on Tuesday to try to call the bottom
in oil and gas stocks, which have been hammered by the decline
in commodities prices and worries about global demand.
The S&P 500 energy sector hit its lowest level in almost two
years on Tuesday but staged a comeback that at one point gave it
its best day since 2011. While the broad stock market could not
hold onto significant gains Tuesday, energy stocks still managed
to finish positive, gaining 0.7 percent.
The volatility suggests there are investors that believe the
sector now represents substantial value after the declines, and
therefore has a high potential for gains in coming months.
"With the stocks down so big, (it) seems to be an
intermediate opportunity in the group," said Doug Kass,
president of Seabreeze Partners in Palm Beach, Florida.
"I'm trying to stick with Exxon, Chevron, Devon, the ones
with rock-solid balance sheets. I'm not buying stocks down 16 to
17 percent, the secondary and tertiary companies."
Between the beginning of the year and June 23, the sector
had gained 13 percent on the back of a steady rise in oil prices
and expectations for improved growth.
Since then, energy has been a disaster. The index currently
ranks as the market's most distant laggard among the S&P's 10
sectors, according to a Relative Rotation Graph study, which
analyzes the relative performance of the constituents of an
index.
Booming oil production in North America and OPEC refusing to
cut output have sent both U.S. crude and international
oil prices to five-year lows, dragging energy companies
down with the falling commodity markets.
Some stocks in the energy sector are now quite inexpensive
compared with the S&P 500 universe. ConocoPhillips,
Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp all have
forward price-to-earnings estimates between 10.2 and 11.4,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. The forward P/E on
the S&P 500 is 16.1, meaning investors pay 32 percent less for a
dollar in earnings in those energy names than on the overall
index.
"We've definitely hit a value area in the energy sector,"
said John Kosar, director of research at Asbury Research in
Chicago.
"What is missing is that initial flow of assets back into
the sector, which basically makes the bottom happen and starts
the new trend."
That may be starting to happen, however modestly. The SPDRs
S&P Energy Sector ETF saw more than 57 million shares change
hands on Tuesday, the busiest day for the ETF since mid-October.
Some options action also showed investors starting to bet on
oil recovering next year. A trade in the United States Oil Fund
, the most-traded oil ETF, appeared to bet on the ETF
recovering some of its recent losses.
In addition, the number of Exxon calls - a bet on a stock
increasing - outnumbered puts by a ratio of 1.6 to 1 on Tuesday.
That is the highest it has been since Dec. 5, according to Trade
Alert.
Some of the beaten-down smaller companies in the sector were
the best performers on Tuesday. Denbury Resources Inc,
down 58.6 percent this year, jumped 7.3 percent Tuesday. Range
Resources Corp, down 30.9 percent year-to-date, jumped
5.1 percent. Both companies have seen substantial increases in
shares on loan for short bets in recent weeks, according to
Markit, which tracks short-interest data.
