LONDON, Sept 22 European shares slumped to a 26-month closing low on Thursday after a gloomy economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and weak data from China and Europe prompted a resurgence of growth fears and a broad-based retreat from equity market risk.

The Fed said overnight it now saw "significant" downside risks to the economy, while Chinese manufacturing data contracted for the third straight month and the euro zone service sector posted a shock contraction.

While the selloff was widespread, with no gainers across the FTSEurofirst 300 for large parts of the day, cyclical stocks, highly geared into economic growth and most at risk in recession, were among the worst hit.

"Global growth worries today are even more prominent than the sovereign crisis; and that's not because sovereign crisis risk has diminished, it's because global growth worries have clearly increased," Patrick Moonen, equity strategist at ING Investment Management, said.

By the close, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading blue-chip shares was provisionally down 4.6 percent at 876.01 points. The fall for the week is now 6.6 percent, while for the month it is 9.4 percent.