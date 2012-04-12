LONDON, April 12 European shares hit a one-week closing high on Thursday, led higher by mining stocks on trader talk that China growth data could come in better than expected on Friday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally ended up 1.1 percent at 1,044.98 points, near a session peak of 1,046.50, and its highest close since April 5, while the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rose 3.1 percent.

"There is chat going around re: china GDP numbers tomorrow... rumour 9.00 percent vs 8.40 percent forecast," a trader said.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected first-quarter growth of 8.3 percent from the same period a year earlier. On a quarterly basis, growth is expected to slow to 1.6 percent from 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter last year.

Some traders, however, reckoned the buoyant mood, darkened in recent days by fears that China's economy could be heading for a hard landing following robust inflation figures, could prove short-lived.

"You almost feel that maybe it's a little bit of short covering on the rumour rather than an actual turnaround of the market. Lots of question marks around it really," a London-based trader said. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)