Basic resource, oil stock rally drives European share rise
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)
PARIS Oct 16 European shares reversed an early rebound and dropped again on Thursday morning, resuming their month-long sell-off as worries over the strength of the global economy and fears of deflation in the euro zone kept investors on edge.
At 0750 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,248.65 points, following on from a 3.2 percent slump on Wednesday.
"We have a 'sell' position on the market in the short term," Aurel BGC analyst Gerard Sagnier said. "European indexes have confirmed the correction movement. The panic, coupled with stop losses, is exacerbating the pull-back." (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
LONDON, March 15 European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
March 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.