LONDON Aug 17 European dividends got a lift in the second quarter amid an improving earnings outlook and post-crisis clean-ups in the financial sector, a report by Henderson Global Investors showed on Monday.

Stripping out the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar, which dented growth rates tracked by Henderson's dollar-denominated global dividend index, shareholder payouts from top companies in Europe, excluding Britain, grew 8.6 percent in the second quarter. This was a slower rate of growth than in the first quarter but ahead of that seen in the last quarter of 2014.

Henderson now expects global dividends to grow 7.8 percent this year, excluding currency impacts, to $1.16 trillion, versus an earlier forecast of 7.5 percent.

The index does not track share buybacks, which are also growing at a healthy clip in the current environment of rock-bottom interest rates and uncertain growth. This boom in capital return, especially in the United States, has triggered criticism that money is not going back into business expansion and wages.

With the sun setting on one of European companies' best earnings seasons in five years in the second quarter and the European Central Bank fighting to spur economic growth, some say dividends are likely to keep growing.

"Last year, economic growth was repeatedly downgraded in Europe ... But dividends have been a bit better than we thought," said Ben Lofthouse, fund manager at Henderson, who cited Europe as a major driver of Henderson's upgraded dividend growth forecast for 2015.

"The biggest surprise has come from financial-sector companies."

Recent updates from the banking sector's post-crisis clean-up included plans by Germany's Commerzbank to pay a dividend for this year and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo sticking to a pledge to pay out 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in dividends this year.

Asked whether growth in global dividends was being driven by riskier borrowing rather than profits, Lofthouse acknowledged that there were some signs of leverage in the United States. However, he said that, overall, companies' dividend policies were catching up with better earnings.

"Dividends tend to lag economic growth," he said. "You get your strongest growth from dividends when management feels most confident." ($1 = 0.9018 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Susan Fenton)