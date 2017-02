LONDON Oct 12 European shares extended gains even further in thin, volatile trade on Wednesday, led by cyclical stocks including autos as investors soothed by better than expected data rotated out of defensives, traders said.

At 1333 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was up 1.1 percent at 971.92 points, after earlier hitting a high of 975.86. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)