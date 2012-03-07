LONDON, March 7 Europe's equity market dipped back into negative territory on Wednesday in choppy trade which saw investors fretting about Greek debt and global growth risks but cautious of further extending the previous day's steep sell-off to one-month lows.

By 0842 GMT, the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index was down 0.1 percent at 1,051.00 points - at the lower end of the morning's trading range of 1050.33 to 1,054.35.

The index dropped 2.6 percent in the previous session, with its biggest one-day fall since November taking it to one-month lows. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)