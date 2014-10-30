* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.1 pct
* Fed ends QE, which has been strong support for stocks
* Alcatel shares rise in short covering rally
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 30 European stocks were slightly
higher in afternoon trading following a choppy session, taking a
breather from a sharp two-week rally after the U.S. Federal
Reserve sounded less dovish on policy at the end of its six-year
bond-buying programme.
Company results helped lift sentiment, with Renault
up 3.4 percent after the automaker posted a rise in
third-quarter revenue and upgraded its European auto market
growth forecast for the full year.
Dutch chip equipment maker ASM International
surged 13 percent after reporting strong orders and posting
quarterly results that traders said were above analyst forecast,
in a sharp contrast with a recent raft of disappointing results
and outlooks in the tech sector.
Alcatel-Lucent surged 15 percent after the
telecoms gear maker said it squeezed out more costs to improve
its gross profit margin to a better-than-expected 34 percent,
sending hedge fund short sellers scrambling to unwind negative
bets on the stock.
According to data from Markit, 11 percent of Alcatel's
shares are out on loan, making it one of the most shorted stocks
in Europe.
So far in Europe's earnings season, 36 percent companies
have reported results, of which 67 percent managed to meet or
beat profit forecasts, and 59 percent met or beat revenue
forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
In absolute terms, profits are up 7.1 percent, while
revenues are up 0.1 percent, highlighting the fact that Europe's
earnings rebound has mostly been coming from cost cutting and
lower financing costs.
At 1523 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,323.01 points, after
rising nearly 9 percent since a 13-month low hit on Oct. 16.
As expected, the U.S. central bank on Wednesday ended its
stimulative quantitative easing scheme, but a relatively hawkish
tone to the accompanying statement prompted investors to rethink
the consensus that the first U.S. interest rate hike would be
late in 2015.
"This is a key step for the Fed, and despite market jitters
in the short-term, it's a necessary move as the U.S. economy is
in a pretty good shape," said Jeanne Asseraf-Bitton, head of
global cross-asset research, at Lyxor Asset Management.
"The global economy doesn't need more liquidity at this
point, it needs economic growth."
The Fed's bond-buying programme has been strongly supportive
of risky assets such as equity markets worldwide in the past two
years, with the FTSEurofirst 300 up about 40 percent since
mid-2012.
European stock markets seen as the most risky took a beating
on Thursday, with Spain's IBEX 0.6 percent lower,
Portugal's PSI 20 down 1.6 percent and Greece's ATG
down 2.8 percent.
"The biggest risks for us are in Europe. That's where the
tensions are. Germany is slowing down, and the ECB has still to
deliver," said Cyriaque Dailland, fund manager at Paris-based
Convictions Asset Management.
The European Central Bank said on Thursday it had chosen
Deutsche Bank, ING, State Street and
Amundi to help carry out purchases of securitised
private debt, which it expects will start in November as a key
part of its stimulus measures to stave off deflation.
(Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing
by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Raissa Kasolowsky)