(Updates with closing prices, details)
* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.5 pct
* Alcatel shares rise in short covering rally
* Fugro sinks for second day after scrapping dividend
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 30 European stocks ended higher on
Thursday following a roller-coaster session, as positive
corporate results and strong U.S. growth figures helped offset
the Federal Reserve's tougher tone on policy.
Earnings helped lift sentiment, with Renault
gaining 2.9 percent after the automaker posted a rise in
third-quarter revenue and upgraded its European auto market
growth forecast for the full year.
Dutch chip equipment maker ASM International
surged 13 percent after reporting strong orders and posting
quarterly results that traders said were above analysts'
forecasts, in a sharp contrast with recent disappointing results
and outlooks in the tech sector.
Alcatel-Lucent jumped 16 percent after the
telecoms gear maker said it had squeezed out more costs to
improve its gross profit margin to a better-than-expected 34
percent, sending hedge fund short sellers scrambling to unwind
negative bets on the stock.
According to data from Markit, 11 percent of Alcatel's
shares are out on loan, making it one of the most shorted stocks
in Europe.
So far in Europe's earnings season, 36 percent of companies
have reported results, of which 67 percent managed to meet or
beat profit forecasts, and 59 percent met or beat revenue
forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
In absolute terms, profits are up 7.1 percent, while
revenues are up 0.1 percent, highlighting the fact that Europe's
earnings rebound has mostly been coming from cost-cutting and
lower financing costs.
Bucking the trend on Thursday, Dutch marine services and
engineering group Fugro, which serves the oil and gas
industry, sank for a second day after it scrapped its 2014
dividend and warned it faced more pressure on profits in a
rapidly worsening oil and gas market. The stock is down about 40
percent in two sessions.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.6 percent higher at 1,327.58 points. The index has risen
about 9 percent since a 13-month low hit on Oct. 16.
As expected, the U.S. central bank on Wednesday ended its
stimulative quantitative easing scheme, but a relatively hawkish
tone to the accompanying statement prompted investors to rethink
the consensus that the first U.S. interest rate hike would be
late in 2015.
However, better-than-expected U.S. growth figures helped
offset worries over the outlook for interest rates. Data showed
on Thursday gross domestic product grew at a 3.5 percent annual
pace.
"This is a key step for the Fed, and despite market jitters
in the short term, it's a necessary move as the U.S. economy is
in a pretty good shape," said Jeanne Asseraf-Bitton, head of
global cross-asset research at Lyxor Asset Management.
"The global economy doesn't need more liquidity at this
point, it needs economic growth."
The Fed's bond-buying programme has been strongly supportive
of risky assets such as equity markets worldwide in the past two
years, with the FTSEurofirst 300 up about 40 percent since
mid-2012.
European stock markets seen as the most risky underperformed
on Thursday, with Spain's IBEX up 0.2 percent,
Portugal's PSI 20 down 1.5 percent and Greece's ATG
down 2.8 percent.
"The biggest risks for us are in Europe. That's where the
tensions are. Germany is slowing down, and the ECB has still to
deliver," said Cyriaque Dailland, fund manager at Paris-based
Convictions Asset Management.
The European Central Bank said on Thursday it had chosen
Deutsche Bank, ING, State Street and
Amundi to help carry out purchases of securitised
private debt, which it expects will start in November as a key
part of its stimulus measures to stave off deflation.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing
by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Andrew Roche)