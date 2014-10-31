* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1.7 pct
* Unexpectedly strong earnings season also lift sentiment
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 31 European shares surged in early
trade on Friday, tracking sharp gains in Tokyo after the Bank of
Japan surprised global financial markets by easing policy
further.
At 0925 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.3 percent at 1,345.04 points, extending
its sharp two-week rally and tracking the Nikkei's 4.8
percent jump on Friday.
The Bank of Japan said it will increase the pace at which it
expands base money to about 80 trillion yen per year, up from a
previous target of 60-70 trillion yen. It also said it would
boost its purchases of government debt by about 30 trillion yen
and extend the average duration of JGB holdings to around 10
years, and triple its purchases of exchange-traded funds and
Japan real estate investment trusts.
The jolt from the BOJ, which had been expected to maintain
its level of asset purchases, came as the Japanese government
signalled its readiness to ramp up spending to boost the economy
and as the state pension fund, the world's largest, was set to
increase purchases of domestic and foreign stocks.
"There's euphoria in markets following the BoJ news. It will
help offset the end of the Fed's QE, and also shows how
determined central banks are in their fight against deflation,"
Saxo Bank trader Pierre Martin said.
"Add to that the fact that European earnings are
surprisingly strong, much better than what the market had
feared. The lower euro is starting to positively impact
earnings."
BNP Paribas featured among the top blue-chip
gainers, up 3 percent after France's No. 1 bank posted
better-than-expected results, as gains in fixed income trading
and in international retail offset a lacklustre economic
environment in its core European markets.
Anheuser-Busch InBev bucked the trend, losing 2.6
percent after the world's largest beer maker reported a
lower-than-expected increase of earnings in the third quarter as
U.S. wholesalers cut inventories and Brazil was stagnant after
the soccer World Cup.
Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat
dropped 7 percent after warning its full-year operating profit
could be 22 percent lower than in the previous year due to
dropping sales in Russia.
So far in Europe's earnings season, about 60 percent of
companies have exceeded analyst estimates, well above the
average seen since 2011 of 48 percent of European companies
beating the forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
data. Third-quarter earnings are expected to grow 10.7 percent.
