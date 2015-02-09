* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 falls 1.3 percent
* Greece's ATG index down 5.2 pct, Greek banks fall 9.1 pct
* Euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 down 1.6 percent
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 9 Greek shares tumbled on Monday,
helping drag down European share indexes, after Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras laid out plans to reverse austerity measures
imposed on his country and vowed not to extend its current
bailout deal.
In his first major speech to parliament, Tsipras on Sunday
set himself on a collision course with his European partners and
rattled off a list of moves to reverse reforms.
His defiant speech came after Standard & Poor's on Friday
cut Greece's sovereign debt rating and Moody's put its rating on
review for downgrade, adding to the pressure on Athens to reach
an agreement with its international lenders.
"The discussions between Greece and its European peers look
like they will intensify this week. The comments by the Greek
government over the weekend do not give us the impression that
the two sides are getting any closer," Philippe Gijsels, head of
research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said.
Greece's ATG share index slipped 5.2 percent, while
the Greek banking index was down 9.1 percent.
National Bank of Greece, Alpha Bank and Bank
of Piraeus fell 7.3 to 10.3 percent.
There was little sign that EU capitals were willing to
accept a reversal of Greek austerity measures or to extend loans
that would buy time to negotiate with Athens. Instead the
country is under increasing pressure to stick to the commitments
attached to the 240 billion euros worth of EU/IMF loans.
"Chances appear rather slim for a compromise, which
heightens the risk of a possible Greek default and exit out of
the euro in just a few months from now," said Markus Huber,
senior analyst at Peregrine & Black.
He said the situation in east Ukraine was also taking more
of a toll on investor sentiment, suggesting the effect of the
European Central Bank's stimulus announced in January was
wearing off.
"If this situation where a risk-off approach by investors is
favoured drags on, markets are running the risk that the recent
positive sentiment derived from the QE announcement will fade
more and more into the background," he said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
1.3 percent at 1,471.20 points by 0911 GMT, while the euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 fell 1.6 percent.
Investors were also cautious in trading equities after data
on Sunday showed China's trade performance slumped in January,
with exports falling 3.3 percent from year-ago levels and
imports slipping 19.9 percent, far worse than analysts had
expected.
The European automobile and auto parts index fell
2.6 percent, the top sectoral decliner, following JPMorgan's
downgrade on the sector.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)