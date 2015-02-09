* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.7 pct, Athens's ATG down 4.8 pct
* Escalating violence in Ukraine also hits sentiment
* JP Morgan downgrades DAX to 'neutral' from 'overweight'
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Feb 9 European stocks retreated on
Monday, hurt by softer-than-expected Chinese trade data and
rising concerns about Greece's relations with Europe after its
prime minister set out plans to dismantle the country's
austerity programme.
Escalating violence in eastern Ukraine also rattled
investors, with Germany's DAX falling 1.7 percent.
Germany is seen as one of Europe's most exposed economies to
Russia, which has been hit by western sanctions over its support
of eastern Ukrainian separatists.
Traders also cited a rating downgrade from JP Morgan
strategists on the DAX, with the U.S. investment bank reducing
its recommendation to 'neutral' from 'overweight', citing among
other things the German benchmark's recent strong
outperformance.
Greek banking shares tumbled, with Bank of Piraeus
falling 14 percent, Alpha Bank down 6.1 percent,
Eurobank down 9.6 percent and National Bank of Greece
down 9.8 percent. Athens' benchmark index ATG
fell 4.8 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.7 percent lower at 1,480.01 points.
Along with Germany and Greece, southern European markets
also featured among the biggest losers, with Madrid's IBEX
down 2 percent and Milan's MIB down 1.9 percent
as investors worried Greece's popular anti-austerity movement
could spread to Spain and Italy.
In his first major speech to parliament on Sunday, Greek
Prime Minister Tsipras laid out plans to dismantle Greece's
austerity programme, setting himself on a collision course with
his European partners.
"This is brinkmanship. In the end, everybody will probably
be sensible but there's a risk of a policy mistake. Part of the
problem is both sides feel emboldened," said Ilan Solot,
strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.
"Greece is in a better economic situation than it was before
... and the government has a strong mandate from the people to
change. But the EU is emboldened too because there are a lot
more backstops than before, the ESM (European Stability
Mechanism) is in place, and you can see the contagion is so much
smaller. Spanish and Italian yields hardly moved in this
crisis."
Worries over China's economy also weighed. Data showed its
exports fell 3.3 percent in January while imports tumbled 19.9
percent, far worse than analysts had expected.
Bucking the trend on Monday, shares in Austria's Erste Bank
rose 2.8 percent. Hungary's government and the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will
take stakes in Erste Bank's local unit, Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban told a news conference on Monday.
Despite Monday's losses, the FTSEurofirst 300 is up about
8.2 percent in 2015, boosted by expectations the European
Central Bank's quantitative easing programme will revive
economic recovery and corporate earnings will bounce.
"In every country where the central bank used quantitative
easing, there were big equity market rallies, and the euro zone
won't be an exception," said Daniel Larrouturou, deputy CEO of
Paris-based Diamant Bleu Gestion.
