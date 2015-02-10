* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct, Greece's ATG up 8 pct
* UBS drops after warning on impact from Swiss franc
* Raiffeisen jumps after saying will cut exposure to Russia
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Feb 10 European stocks ended higher on
Tuesday, boosted by several press reports pointing to a possible
debt agreement between Greece and its international creditors,
with one report citing a six-month debt extension.
Athens's ATG index rose 8 percent, with National Bank
of Greece surging 21 percent, Eurobank up
20 percent and Bank of Piraeus rising 16 percent.
A report by MNSI, citing sources, said the European
Commission would propose a compromise whereby Greece would ask
for a six-month period during which it would discuss and agree
with lenders all pending issues and a post-bailout plan.
Despite the day's rally, Greek banking stocks are
sill down 27 percent in 2015.
"The market wants to believe there's a Greek deal right
around the corner, but there's nothing concrete for the moment
and it could take a long time before they reach an agreement.
There's a risk of disappointment here," Meeschaert fund manager
Frederic Rozier said.
"We're not selling equities at this point, but we're
starting to look for exit points on a number of stocks that are
reaching excessively high valuation levels."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.6 percent higher
at 1,488.39 points, hovering below a recent seven-year high.
Raiffeisen Bank International featured among the
top gainers, up 7.1 percent after the Austrian lender said it
would reduce its exposure to Russia and sell operations in
Poland and Slovenia.
UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, bucked the trend.
It dropped 2.6 percent - the biggest loss among European blue
chips - after it warned against the effects of the surging Swiss
franc and negative interest rates in Switzerland and the euro
zone.
Swiss shares have been hit by the rise in the franc, with
Switzerland's benchmark index SMI down 4 percent in
2015. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares, by contrast, has gained 8.8 percent.
French tyre maker Michelin fell 2.6 percent after
posting earnings that missed forecasts.
However, Europe's earning season has been mostly positive so
far. About a third of the STOXX 600 index companies
have reported results, and 63 percent have met or beaten analyst
forecasts.
"I'm expecting to see forecast upgrades in Europe given the
drop in the euro, the drop in commodity prices and the
quantitative easing programme," said Bernard Aybran, head of
multi-asset management at Invesco, in Paris.
"Dividends in Europe are also a big positive factor. The
average yield in Europe for 2015 is 3.5 percent."
Security camera maker Axis AB surged 50 percent
after Japan's Canon said it plans to buy the Swedish
company for about 23.6 billion Swedish crowns ($2.83 billion) to
expand into surveillance products.
(Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing
by Dominic Evans)