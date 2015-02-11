* Greek shares surrender some of Tuesday's gains
* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Feb 11 European shares slipped on
Wednesday, with investors uneasy over how euro zone ministerial
meetings on Greece's debt crisis will pan out.
National Bank of Greece dropped 9.4 percent, Bank
of Piraeus shed 4.7 percent while Athens ATG equity
index fell 3.2 percent, giving up ground following an 8
percent rise on the Athens market on Tuesday.
The Athens market lagged a 0.3 percent decline on the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras comfortably won a
confidence vote on cancelling its bailout programme before euro
zone finance ministers meet later on Wednesday in Brussels to
discuss how to proceed with financial support for the country.
EU leaders meet on the same issue on Thursday.
Jean-Louis Cussac, head of Paris-based Perceval Finance,
said the lack of clarity over how the Greek situation would play
out was causing some investors to hesitate over buying into
European equities.
However, the underlying backdrop remained relatively
positive, given the European Central Bank's planned quantitative
easing programme of government bonds purchases to boost the
region's economy.
"There's a bit of hesitation on the market, but there's no
real selling pressure and the pull-backs are good buying
opportunities. With the quantitative easing programme coming,
it's difficult to see a correction in stocks," said Cussac.
On the earnings front, aluminium producer Norsk Hydro
rose 4.2 percent after posting higher profits and
announcing a bigger-than-expected dividend.
Dutch bank ING Group advanced 2.9 percent after
saying it will resume paying a dividend in 2015, the first in
seven years, while life sciences company DSM rose 6.6
percent after saying it expected 2015 earnings to be higher than
last year's level.
Europe's earning season has been mostly positive so far.
About a third of STOXX 600 index companies have
reported, of which 61 percent have met or beaten analyst
forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
