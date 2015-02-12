* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct, still stuck in range
* Stocks rally after Putin says leaders agreed on Ukraine
deal
* Stockholm's OMXS30 hits record high after rate cut, QE
move
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Feb 12 European shares rose on Thursday
morning after Russian President Vladimir Putin said an agreement
was reached in Ukrainian peace talks and a ceasefire would start
on Feb 15.
Stockholm stocks outperformed, with benchmark OMXS30 index
gaining 1.5 percent and hitting a record high after
Sweden's central bank surprised many by cutting its main repo
rate into negative territory and launching a quantitative easing
programme, sending the crown currency lower.
Shares in Credit Suisse rose 6.7 percent after the lender
outlined measures to deal with the strong Swiss franc and posted
fourth-quarter net profit ahead of analysts' estimates.
Shares in Renault soared 8 percent after the
French carmaker posted a jump in profits despite a deepening
Russian market slump.
Online fashion retailer Zalando jumped 11 percent
after it reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter
core profit as it reined in marketing spending and grew sales.
Bucking the trend, Zurich Insurance Group fell 3.6
percent after keeping its dividend unchanged, falling short of
some expectations for a rise.
Overall, Europe's earning season has been mostly positive so
far, with 62 percent of companies meeting or beating earnings
forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. In
absolute terms, profits are up 13 percent on average.
"Earnings are pretty good overall, with a couple of very
nice surprises such as Renault," Saxo Bank trader Andrea Tueni
said.
At 0918 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,491.39 points. Following
a strong start to the year, the index started to lose steam in
late January and has been trading in a tight range since then.
Greece was also in focus. A Greek official reiterated on
Thursday that the country was confident of reaching a deal with
European partners but will not extend the current bailout
programme, after late-night talks in Brussels ended without
agreement.
Euro zone finance ministers are due to meet again on Monday
to find a way forward in the crisis.
"There are further meetings in the coming days and if
there's no progress by the end of next week, we could get a
correction on the market," said Alexandre Baradez, chief market
analyst at IG France.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index, which has swung
wildly this month, rose 3.8 percent on Thursday, steadying after
a 4 percent fall on Wednesday.
