* Stocks rally as Ukraine peace deal announced
* Swedish stock market hits record high on rate cut, QE move
* Ct Suisse, Renault rise after results
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Feb 12 European share indexes hit
multi-year highs on Thursday, boosted by a Ukraine peace deal
and new economic stimulus measures in Sweden.
The leaders of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed a
deal to end fighting in eastern Ukraine, participants at the
summit talks said on Thursday.
Germany's DAX -- which features companies that sell
cars and other products to Russia -- rose 1.6 percent to
approach the DAX's earlier record highs, while France's CAC
rose 1 percent to its highest level in around seven
years.
Sweden's benchmark OMXS30 equity index also hit a
record high after Sweden's central bank moved its key interest
rate into negative territory and launched bond purchases in a
process known as "quantitative easing" (QE) to bolster its
economy.
"The Ukraine situation remains volatile but the medium-term
outlook for European equities is positive. Investors could look
to take profits in the short term, but European equities should
be able to outperform U.S. equities," said Francois Savary,
chief investment strategist at Swiss bank Reyl.
RENAULT, CREDIT SUISSE RISE
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.9
percent to its highest level in seven years and the euro zone's
Euro STOXX 50 index advanced by 1.5 percent.
The Greek stock market also rose 3.8 percent as
investors held out hope that the new Greek government could
reach a deal with its international creditors over the country's
bailout.
A Greek official reiterated on Thursday that the country was
confident of reaching a deal with European partners, after
late-night talks in Brussels ended without agreement.
Credit Suisse shares rose 9 percent after the bank outlined
measures to deal with the strong Swiss franc and posted
fourth-quarter net profit ahead of analysts' estimates.
Shares in Renault also soared 9 percent after the
French carmaker posted a jump in profits.
Bucking the trend, shares in Zurich Insurance
slipped after it kept its dividend unchanged, falling short of
some expectations for a rise.
European corporate results have been mostly positive so far,
with 62 percent of companies meeting or beating earnings
forecasts with their results, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data.
"Earnings are pretty good overall, with a couple of very
nice surprises such as Renault," said Saxo Bank trader Andrea
Tueni.
