* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, just below 7-year high
* Low hopes for deal in Greece debt talks
* Shares in Bouygues up after says signs of buyer interest
By Francesco Canepa and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Feb 16 Greek shares fell and
pan-European indexes slipped on Monday as investors tempered
their expectations that euro zone finance ministers meeting in
Brussels would find common ground with Greece's new government.
The currency bloc's finance ministers began a meeting in
Brussels to discuss what the Greek government, elected last
month on promises of ending austerity and onerous credit terms,
is prepared to do to continue to get more loans from the euro
zone.
But with a deadline looming in the form of the expiry of the
current funding package on Feb. 28, there was little optimism
among those who took part in preparatory talks since Friday.
At 1533 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,500.36 points, just
below a seven-year high hit during the session on Friday.
Greek shares were down 3.8 percent after rallying 11
percent last week as optimism about a deal grew. Greek banks
were down 11.5 percent.
"We can't really expect that an agreement will be reached
today," Mirabaud Securities senior equity sales trader John
Plassard said.
The European Central Bank has authorised emergency funding,
known as Emergency Liquidity Assistance, for Greek banks but
will review its policy on Wednesday in the light of the Brussels
talks.
"I can't rule out that, at Wednesday's meeting, governors
may decide to stop Emergency Liquidity Assistance for Greek
banks to put pressure (on Greece) to reach a deal," Vincenzo
Longo, a strategist at IG in Milan, said.
Uncertainty over Greece's future and a military conflict in
Ukraine were major risks looming over a nascent economic
recovery in the euro zone, according to UBS strategists.
Shares in French conglomerate Bouygues rose 3.4
percent in brisk volume after saying that it had received signs
of interest in its telecoms unit in recent months from potential
buyers, although no talks were under way.
