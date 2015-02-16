(Updates prices at settle; adds Greek official's comment)
LONDON/PARIS, Feb 16 Greek shares fell and
pan-European indexes slipped on Monday as investors tempered
their expectations that euro zone finance ministers meeting in
Brussels would find common ground with Greece's new leftist
government.
The currency bloc's finance ministers and the Greek
government, elected last month on promises of ending austerity
and onerous credit terms, met to discuss what the country is
prepared to do to continue to get more loans from the euro zone.
But with a deadline looming in the form of the expiry of the
current funding package on Feb. 28, there was little optimism
among those who took part in preparatory talks since Friday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 0.1 percent lower at 1,502.10 points, just below a
seven-year high touched during the session on Friday.
Greek shares were down 3.8 percent after rallying 11
percent last week as optimism about a deal grew. Greek banks
were down 11.5 percent.
"We can't really expect that an agreement will be reached
today," Mirabaud Securities senior equity sales trader John
Plassard said.
After the market close, a Greek government official said
that a draft text presented to euro zone finance ministers
meeting in Brussels on Monday spoke of Greece extending its
current bailout package and as such was "unreasonable" and would
not be accepted.
The European Central Bank has authorised emergency funding,
known as Emergency Liquidity Assistance, for Greek banks but
will review its policy on Wednesday in the light of the Brussels
talks.
"I can't rule out that, at Wednesday's meeting, governors
may decide to stop Emergency Liquidity Assistance for Greek
banks to put pressure (on Greece) to reach a deal," said
Vincenzo Longo, a strategist at IG in Milan.
UBS strategists warned on Monday that uncertainty over
Greece's future and a military conflict in Ukraine risked
sapping a nascent economic recovery in the euro zone.
Bucking the trend, French conglomerate Bouygues
rose 3.8 percent in brisk volume after saying that it had
received signs of interest in its telecoms unit in recent months
from potential buyers, although no talks were under way.
