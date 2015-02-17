LONDON Feb 17 European shares fell on Tuesday
after talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers over
the country's rescue package broke down, raising doubts about
Athens' future in the euro.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.3 percent at 1,497.06 points at 0803 GMT. Greece's Athex share
index was due to open at 0830 GMT.
Euro zone banks, which have a large exposure to the
region's sovereign debt market, led the declines, falling 1
percent.
After the market close on Monday, Greece rejected a proposal
to request a six-month extension of its international bailout
package as "unacceptable". Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, who chaired the meeting, said Athens had until
Friday to request an extension, otherwise the bailout would
expire at the end of the month.
"It's a big risk and the pressure is immense," said Joost
Van Leenders, chief economist of multi asset solutions at BNP
Paribas Investment Partners. "The parties have to move and the
room for manoeuvre is pretty small."
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)