* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, hovers just below 7-year high
* $5.8 bln inflows to European equities -BoAML
* Politicians gather for new attempt on Greek deal
* Europe enjoying best earnings season in 3-1/2 years
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Feb 20 European stock markets
steadied near multi-year highs on Friday, as euro zone finance
ministers prepared another attempt at reaching a deal on Greece.
At a crucial Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, they will try to
break a deadlock over Athens's urgent need for further
financing, but it may take an emergency summit of the currency
bloc in the coming week to clinch any deal.
With EU paymaster Germany and Greece's new radical
leftist-led Syriza government digging their heels in over
demands that Athens stick to strict austerity conditions in its
international bailout programme, the two sides seemed far apart
hours before the meeting.
The Greek stalemate also overshadowed data pointing to
growth in Germany and France.
Nevertheless, Athens' benchmark ATG equity index
edged up 1 percent, with the index up by around 20 percent from
low points reached in late January after Syriza won power. The
Greek banking index rose 2.6 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat,
remaining near seven-year highs. Germany's DAX slipped
0.2 percent to 10,975.34 points but also remained close to a
record high of 11,022.26 points hit earlier this month.
Many investors were still betting on a deal on Greece, and
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a research note that
European equities saw $5.8 billion of inflows this week.
"I think there is going to be a resolution on Greece. We're
not favouring the scenario of Greece exiting the euro zone,"
said Thames Capital Markets' chief market strategist Nav
Banwait.
"In the short term, we may be consolidating around these
levels, but in the medium term, the markets look strong," added
Banwait.
GEMALTO SLUMPS
French mining group Eramet jumped 9.3 percent
after better-than-expected results.
Among shares losing ground, Gemalto, which makes
smart chips for mobile phones, bank cards and biometric
passports, dropped 6.8 percent after it said it would
investigate a report that U.S. and British spies had hacked its
systems to steal its encryption keys.
French food company Danone dipped after it made a
cautious 2015 sales and profit growth forecast, while Telecom
Italia shares fell after the company said it would
propose paying dividends only to certain shareholders and
unveiled more spending plans.
However, half way into the earnings season, results have
been strong in Europe. Fifty-three percent of companies' results
have beaten profit forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. Fourth-quarter earnings are expected to grow 19.5
percent, which would be the best quarter in 3-1/2 years.
The rally in European stocks this year has also pushed
valuation ratios to levels not seen in nearly 11 years. The
broad STOXX 600 index is trading at 15.6 times earnings
expected in the next 12 months, its highest price-to-earnings
(P/E) ratio since mid-2004.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen 11 percent so far this year,
outpacing a 1.9 percent gain in Wall Street's S&P 500,
and helped by the European Central Bank's plans to buy
government bonds to boost the economy.
"The market continues its slow progression upward and there
aren't any signals of weakness at this point. Every small
pull-back is a buying opportunity," said Jean-Louis Cussac, head
of Perceval Finance.
