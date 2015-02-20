* FTSEurofirst 300 hovers just below seven-year high
* $5.8 bln inflows to European equities -BoAML
* Politicians gather for new attempt on Greek deal
* Europe enjoying best earnings season in 3 1/2 years
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Feb 20 European stock markets
hovered near multi-year highs on Friday, as euro zone finance
ministers prepared another attempt at reaching a deal on Greece.
Shares in Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk rose
around 5 percent after positive trial results for one of its
products. Mining company Eramet jumped 9.3 percent
after better-than-expected results.
Novo Nordisk was among the best performers on the blue-chip
European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was flat at
1,520.23 points -- near a seven-year high of 1,524.28 points
reached earlier in the session.
The Greek stalemate overshadowed data pointing to growth in
Germany and France. Greece's new prime minister
said on Friday he was certain euro zone finance ministers would
accept Athens' request for an extended loan as EU paymaster
Germany softened its hostile tone.
German magazine Spiegel reported that the European Central
Bank was making preparations for the event that Greece did leave
the euro zone, but most traders still felt that would not
happen.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index dipped 1 percent
but the index remains up by around 20 percent from low points in
late January, when the Syriza party won power in Greek
elections. The Greek bank index was up 1.4 percent.
Germany's DAX slipped 0.1 percent but also remained
close to a record high reached earlier in the day.
"I think there is going to be a resolution on Greece. We're
not favouring the scenario of Greece exiting the euro zone,"
said Thames Capital Markets' chief market strategist Nav
Banwait.
GEMALTO SLUMPS
Among shares losing ground, Gemalto, which makes
smart chips for mobile phones, bank cards and biometric
passports, dropped 6.8 percent after it said it would
investigate a report that U.S. and British spies had hacked its
systems to steal its encryption keys.
Telecom Italia shares fell after the company said
it would propose paying dividends only to certain shareholders
and posted lower profits.
However, half way into the earnings season, results have
been strong in Europe. Fifty-three percent of companies' results
have beaten profit forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter earnings are expected to grow 19.5 percent,
which would be the best quarter in 3 1/2 years, and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch said European equities saw $5.8 billion of
inflows this week.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen 11 percent so far this year,
outpacing a 1.9 percent gain in Wall Street's S&P 500,
helped by the European Central Bank's plans to buy government
bonds to boost the economy.
"The market continues its slow progression upward and there
aren't any signals of weakness at this point. Every small
pull-back is a buying opportunity," said Jean-Louis Cussac, head
of Perceval Finance.
Today's European research round-up
