* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 0.3 pct, at 7-year highs
* $5.8 bln inflows to European equities -BoAML
* DAX sets new record peaks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Feb 20 European stock markets
touched new multi-year highs on Friday, with the German market
near record levels, as euro zone finance ministers prepared
another attempt at reaching a deal on Greece.
Germany's DAX closed up 0.4 percent at 11,050.64
points - its highest ever closing level and near a record
intraday peak of 11,081.81 points set earlier in the day.
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk rose 4.4 percent
after positive trial results for one of its products, while
miner Eramet jumped 11.8 percent after
better-than-expected results.
Novo Nordisk was among the best performers on the blue-chip
European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which rose 0.3 percent
to 1,525.51 points, at seven-year highs.
The Greek stalemate overshadowed data pointing to growth in
Germany and France. Greece's new prime minister
said on Friday he was certain euro zone finance ministers would
accept Athens' request for an extended loan as EU paymaster
Germany softened its hostile tone.
German magazine Spiegel reported that the European Central
Bank was making preparations for the event that Greece did leave
the euro zone, but most traders still expected Greece to stay in
the euro.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index dipped 0.3 percent
but the index remains up by around 20 percent from low points in
late January, when the Syriza party won power in Greek
elections. The Greek bank index rose 0.8 percent.
"I think there is going to be a resolution on Greece. We're
not favouring the scenario of Greece exiting the euro zone,"
said Thames Capital Markets' chief market strategist Nav
Banwait.
GEMALTO SLUMPS
Among shares losing ground, Gemalto, which makes
smart chips for mobile phones, bank cards and biometric
passports, fell 3.7 percent after it said it would investigate a
report that U.S. and British spies had hacked its systems to
steal its encryption keys.
Telecom Italia also slipped 1.1 percent after the
company said it would propose paying dividends only to certain
shareholders and posted lower profits.
Nevertheless, half way into the earnings season, results
have been strong in Europe. Fifty-three percent of companies'
results have beaten profit forecasts, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter earnings are expected to grow 19.5 percent,
which would be the best quarter in 3-1/2 years, and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch said European equities saw $5.8 billion of
inflows this week.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen 11 percent so far this year,
outperforming gains of around 2 percent in Wall Street's S&P 500
, helped by the European Central Bank's plans to buy
government bonds to boost the economy.
"Europe is not heading into exponential economic growth,
there are still a lot of issues like debt and government
restructuring, but nevertheless things are starting to improve,"
said Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank
Bordier.
