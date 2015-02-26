* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, hovers below 7-year high
* Allianz drops as dividend hike disappoints
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Feb 26 European stocks were steady in
early trading on Thursday, taking a breather from a sharp
two-month rally, with Allianz falling after its
dividend rise disappointed.
Shares in Europe's largest insurer fell 2.6 percent, the
biggest losers among blue-chips, as it raised its dividend by
less than expected and results in asset management stalled
following client defections at its U.S. unit Pimco.
Greek banking shares fell, dragged by renewed worries over
the country's ability to make debt repayments to the IMF and the
European Central Bank this year.
Shares in National Bank of Greece, Alpha Bank
, Bank of Piraeus and Eurobank
were down 2.9-4.7 percent.
Belgian chemicals group Solvay rose 3.7 percent
after saying it would pay out more to its shareholders following
better-than-expected results.
About two thirds into Europe's earnings season, 55 percent
companies have met or beaten profit forecasts. Overall,
fourth-quarter earnings are expected to grow by 19.5 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, which would be Europe's
best season in 3-1/2 years.
At 0902 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,543.47 points, taking a
breather from its two-month rally during which it has gained 13
percent, boosted by the upcoming bond-buying programme by the
European Central Bank, which has also pushed bond yield down.
Germany's 7-year bond yields turned negative for the first
time on Thursday, dipping around 2 basis points to hit a trough
of -0.003 percent, while 10-year yields were 2 bps lower at
0.304 percent, just off a record low of 0.298 percent hit last
month.
"The massive liquidity on the market has been pushing the
yields down," Saxo Bank trader Andrea Tueni said.
"The fact that the yields are turning negative is not a
signal of risk aversion. The stock market is very bullish,
although indexes in Europe are 'overbought' at this point."
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.03
percent, Germany's DAX index flat, and France's CAC 40
up 0.01 percent.
