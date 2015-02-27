* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct, gains 14 pct in 2 months
* Airbus surges after posting sharp rise in operating
profits
* 'Capitulation of shorts' could fuel rally -Mirabaud's
Plassard
* European stocks at highest P/E ratio since 2004
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Feb 27 European shares dipped on Friday
morning, pausing after their best start to the year since
regional benchmarks began in late 1986, while Airbus
rallied after posting a sharp rise in operating earnings.
Shares in Airbus were up 6.1 percent, representing a gain in
market value of 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion), roughly the
price of six A380 superjumbos.
Shares in International Airlines Group surged 4.4
percent after the owner of British Airways upgraded its 2015
profit forecast by more than 20 percent, after reporting a 81
percent jump in profit last year as oil prices tumbled.
The 50 percent drop in crude prices since mid-2014 has
greatly reduced input costs for airlines overall, as jet fuel
accounts for around a third of the sector's operating costs.
Lloyds Banking Group rose 1.2 percent after it said
it will pay its first dividend in six years after reporting a
rise in profit and improvement in its capital strength.
Bucking the trend, UCB fell 3.5 percent after the
Belgian pharmaceutical company profit outlook missed analyst
expectations.
About two-thirds into Europe's earnings season, 55 percent
of companies have met or beaten analyst forecasts.
Fourth-quarter earnings are set to grow 14.9 percent, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, which would be Europe's best
earnings season in 3-1/2 years.
At 0900 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,556.19 points, after
hitting a fresh seven-year high earlier. The broader STOXX 600
was also down 0.1 percent.
"Investors are reassured by a stabilisation in the Ukrainian
crisis and the return of a relative calm in the euro zone," said
Mirabaud Securities senior equity sales trader John Plassard in
Geneva.
"The rally in stocks is so strong that we could see a
capitulation of the shorts at some point, which would push the
market even higher. Clearly some indexes have reached frothy
valuation levels, but we're still long in the short term."
European stocks are up 14 percent so far this year, boosted
by the prospect of the European Central Bank's quantitative
easing programme set to start in March.
The rally has left the STOXX 600 trading at the highest
valuation multiple in 11 years, and deep in 'overbought'
territory on technical charts.
Despite a nascent recovery in earnings, the STOXX 600 is
trading at 16 times expected earnings in the next 12 months, its
highest price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) since early 2004 and well
above a 10-year average P/E of 11.8.
