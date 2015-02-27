* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct, gains 14 pct in 2 months
* Airbus surges after posting sharp rise in operating
profits
* 'Capitulation of shorts' could fuel rally -Mirabaud's
Plassard
* European stocks at highest P/E ratio since 2004
(Adds detail, updates prices)
By Blaise Robinson and Alistair Smout
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 27 European shares edged
higher on Friday, pausing after their best start to the year
since regional benchmarks began in late 1986, but still
supported by positive earnings reports.
Shares in Airbus were up 7.5 percent after it
posted a sharp rise in operating earnings, also announcing its
biggest ever dividend.
Bank of Ireland rose 7.2 percent after posting its
first annual profit since the financial crisis, while shares in
International Airlines Group rose 2.8 percent upgrading
its 2015 profit forecast by more than 20 percent.
Bucking the trend, Belgian telecom company Belgacom's
shares lost almost a 10th of their value after
quarterly profit and 2015 forecasts came in below market
expectations.
Belgian firm UCB fell 5.1 percent after the
pharmaceutical company profit outlook missed analyst
expectations.
About two-thirds into Europe's earnings season, 55 percent
of companies have met or beaten analyst forecasts.
Fourth-quarter earnings are set to grow 14.9 percent, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, which would be Europe's best
earnings season in 3-1/2 years.
"Earnings in general have been encouraging. The U.S.
earnings picture is looking challenging, but European earnings
are being upgraded," said Frédérique Carrier, director of
European equities at RBC Wealth Management.
"In Europe you have better earnings momentum and you have
valuations that are not stretched."
At 1434 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,559.88 points, after
hitting a fresh seven-year high earlier. The broader STOXX 600
was also up 0.2 percent.
"The rally in stocks is so strong that we could see a
capitulation of (short-sellers) at some point, which would push
the market even higher. Clearly some indexes have reached frothy
valuation levels, but we're still long in the short term," said
Mirabaud Securities senior equity sales trader John Plassard in
Geneva.
European stocks are up 14 percent so far this year, boosted
by the prospect of the European Central Bank's quantitative
easing programme set to start in March.
The rally has left the STOXX 600 trading at the highest
valuation multiple in 11 years, and deep in 'overbought'
territory on technical charts.
Despite a nascent recovery in earnings, the STOXX 600 is
trading at 16 times expected earnings in the next 12 months, its
highest price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) since early 2004 and well
above a 10-year average P/E of 11.8.
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by James Regan)