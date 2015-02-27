* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, gains 14 pct in 2 months
* Airbus surges after posting sharp rise in operating
profits
* Index ends February up 6.7 percent
* European stocks at highest P/E ratio since 2004
(Adds detail, updates with closing prices)
By Alistair Smout and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Feb 27 European shares rose on
Friday, building on their best start to the year since regional
benchmarks began in late 1986, to close at seven-year highs,
supported by encouraging earnings reports.
Shares in Airbus were up 7.2 percent after it
posted a rise in operating earnings and announced its biggest
ever dividend. The company was the most heavily
weighted gainer on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300.
Bank of Ireland rose 7.6 percent after reporting
its first annual profit since the financial crisis. Shares in
International Airlines Group rose 3.7 percent after it
upgraded its 2015 profit forecast by more than 20 percent.
Bucking the trend, Belgian telecom company Belgacom's
shares dropped 5.6 percent. Quarterly profit and 2015
forecasts came in below market expectations.
Also in Belgium, pharmaceutical company UCB fell
1.8 percent after its profit outlook missed analyst forecasts.
About two-thirds into Europe's earnings season, 55 percent
of companies have met or beaten forecasts. Fourth-quarter
earnings are set to grow 14.9 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S, which would be Europe's best earnings season in
3 1/2 years.
"Earnings in general have been encouraging. The U.S.
earnings picture is looking challenging, but European earnings
are being upgraded," said Frédérique Carrier, director of
European equities at RBC Wealth Management. "In Europe you have
better earnings momentum and you have valuations that are not
stretched."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 0.4 percent at 1,559.88 points, its highest close in
seven years. The broader STOXX 600 was also up 0.4
percent.
The index ended February with gains of 6.7 percent, and
European stocks are are up 14 percent so far this year, boosted
by the prospect of the European Central Bank's quantitative
easing programme set to start in March.
The rally has left the STOXX 600 trading at the highest
valuation multiple in 11 years and deep in 'overbought'
territory on technical charts.
Despite a nascent recovery in earnings, the STOXX 600 is
trading at 16 times expected earnings in the next 12 months, its
highest price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) since early 2004 and well
above a 10-year average P/E of 11.8.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Larry King)