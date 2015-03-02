UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON, March 2 European shares kicked off March on a flat note on Monday, with a boost from merger activity in the telecoms sector offset by falls in media group Vivendi .
The French media group said on Friday it had agreed to sell its remaining stake in telecoms company Numericable-SFR to Altice at 40 euros per share - well below Numericable-SFR's share price of 55.40 euros on Friday.
Shares in Altice surged 4.2 percent to be among the top risers on the FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares, which was up 0.1 percent at 1,565.37 points at 0816 GMT. It had recorded its highest close in seven years on Friday.
Numericable's shares were up 5.5 percent while Vivendi fell 5.5 percent to the bottom of the index despite announcing a share buyback and dividend. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re