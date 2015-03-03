UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24
March 24 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 European equity indexes were flat to higher at the open on Tuesday, helped by better-than-expected German retail sales data and merger speculation in the Portuguese banking sector.
German retail sales rose more by 2.9 percent month on month and 5.3 percent year on year in January, more than economists had expected, helping Germany'x Dax index to rise 0.2 percent in early deals.
At 0810 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at 1,562.36 points, just off a 7-year high set on Monday.
Shares in Portugal's Banco BPI and Banco Comercial Portugues were each up 8 percent on speculation about a possible merger between the banks. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Atul Prakash)
March 24 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
March 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,347 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * RBS: State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said on Thursday it planned to close about 180 bank branches in Britain and Ireland and about 1,000 roles were at risk in the latest round of cuts and closures at the lender. * EXPERIAN: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Thursday it fined Experian and its subsidiaries $3 million for falsely tell