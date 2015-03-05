(Updates prices at settle)
* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 pct, hits high since Nov 07
* ECB says QE may last beyond 2016, raises forecasts
* European earnings up 22 pct, best season since mid-2011
By Francesco Canepa and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, March 5 European shares reached
their highest in more than seven years on Thursday, boosted by
encouraging comments from the European Central Bank and by
strong results from supermarket Carrefour and fund
manager Schroders.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's bond-buying
programme, due to start on Monday, may last beyond September
2016 if necessary and dismissed concerns it might struggle to
find sellers for the bonds. It also increased its economic
growth forecasts for this year and next.
"He showed his determination to stick with the programme and
dismissed ... the problem" of finding sellers, said Joost Van
Leenders, chief economist of multi-asset solutions at BNP
Paribas Investment Partners. "Overall, that's positive for
equities."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.8 percent at 1,569.48 points. It reached its highest
level since November 2007 at 1,572.02 points as Draghi was
speaking.
European stocks have rallied since the start of the year,
boosted by the prospect of the ECB's quantitative easing. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 14 percent in 2015, outpacing Wall
Street, where the S&P 500 has risen roughly 2 percent.
Shares in Carrefour rose 2.4 percent after the world's
second-largest retailer said it would increase capital
expenditure this year as it seeks to bolster a revival of its
European hypermarkets.
British fund manager Schroders was up 4.7 percent. It
reported a better-than-expected jump in its 2014 pretax profit
as net inflows more than tripled to 24.8 billion pounds.
About 80 percent of STOXX Europe 600 companies have
reported results so far, and their profits rose an average 22
percent from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine
data. That made it Europe's best earnings season since mid-2011.
"Corporate results are encouraging," said Joffrey Ouafqa,
fund manager at Paris-based Auris Gestion Privee. "Companies
have done a great job in terms of restructuring, and now they
have a strong operating leverage. A small rise in revenue is
enough to send profits soaring."
Mining companies bucked the trend. Rio Tinto fell
2.9 percent after China announced an economic growth target for
2015 of around 7 percent -- its lowest in a quarter of a century
-- and said it would boost government spending. Chinese Premier
Li Keqiang called the slower growth the "new normal" for the
world's second-larget economy.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing
by Larry King)