By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 9 European shares fell on Monday,
tracking a sell-off on Wall Street after strong U.S. jobs data
fanned expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise interest
rates sooner than previously thought.
Greek banking shares were among the biggest losers, with
Bank of Piraeus down 4.9 percent and National Bank of
Greece 4.7 percent lower ahead of a meeting of euro
zone finance ministers to discuss reforms pledged by Athens.
The chair of the meeting, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said the
proposals, set out in a letter last week, were not enough to
unlock further aid.
Also weighing on sentiment, data showed German exports in
January fell by the largest amount since August, dropping far
more than expected and raising worries over the outlook for
Europe's biggest economy.
At 0913 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,562.73 points. The S&P
500 lost 1.4 percent on Friday and posted a weekly loss
for a second straight week.
"The U.S. unemployment rate and the figure on job creations
both beat the consensus, but that was blurred by the mixed
picture on wage growth and labour force participation, which is
very confusing for investors," said Mirabaud Securities senior
equity sales trader John Plassard in Geneva.
European stocks have been strongly outperforming Wall Street
since the start of the year, supported by the European Central
Bank's quantitative easing. The ECB's 60 billion euros a month
programme of bond purchases with new money, aimed at boosting
inflation and growth, starts on Monday.
Investors were also rattled by data from China showing a
slide in imports, while the Bank of France cut its growth
forecast for the French economy for the first quarter to 0.3
percent from 0.4 percent.
Shares in European property groups featured among the top
losers, with Unibail down 2.4 percent and Klepierre
down 2.8 percent, as traders cited a downbeat research
note by JPMorgan. The bank downgraded its rating on the two
stocks to 'neutral' from 'overweight', citing valuation levels.
Shares in French utility EDF fell 3.3 percent on
worries over the prospect of a tie-up with loss-making nuclear
group Areva. French Energy Minister Segolene Royal
said on Monday all options were on the table regarding a link-up
between EDF and Areva, including an outright merger.
Swiss cement group Holcim rose 1.3 percent and
French peer Lafarge fell 1 percent after Swiss weekly
SonntagsZeitung reported Holcim's largest stakeholder, Thomas
Schmidheiny, wants a better deal for Holcim's shareholders in
the merger between the two groups.
