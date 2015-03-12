* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct, hits seven-year high
* Drop in euro seen boosting earnings by 10-13 pct
* European corporate results better than U.S. earnings
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 12 European shares rose in early
trading on Thursday, shrugging off a dip on Wall Street and
extending their sharp gains made in the previous session, helped
by forecast-beating results from K+S and Boskalis
.
At 0900 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,578.90 points, after
surging 1.5 percent on Wednesday. The index hit a fresh
seven-year high earlier in the session.
Shares in German potash and salt miner K+S gained 4.5
percent and Dutch marine engineering company Boskalis added 3.1
percent, while French telecoms group Iliad, which
pledged to raise operating profit by 10 percent, rose 1.9
percent.
As Europe's earnings season draws to an end, companies have
reported a 15.9 percent rise in quarterly profits - the biggest
rise in European earnings since mid-2011 and well ahead of a 6.8
percent rise in U.S. quarterly profits - according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine data, as European firms start to reap the
benefits from a lower euro currency.
The euro has fallen by about 25 percent against the
dollar over the past year, giving a major boost to European
companies as roughly 50 percent of euro zone earnings are coming
from outside the region.
Analysts have said a drop of 10 percent in the euro
versus a basket of currencies is set to translate into a 6 to 8
percent rise in European profits. With the euro down 16 percent
against the other currencies in the past year, profits are
poised to get a 10-13 percent boost from the lower euro.
The single currency has extended its losses after the
European Central Bank started its quantitative easing campaign
earlier this week, highlighting the monetary policy divergence
between the euro zone and the United States.
"QE is just starting in Europe, but the impact is already
here with the sharp drop in the euro," Saxo Bank trader Andrea
Tueni said.
"This is a major boost to European earnings, while the
stronger dollar is starting to have a negative impact on U.S.
corporate results. Given the divergence between the ECB and the
Fed, this trend will probably last for a while and it will
continue to fuel big investment inflows into European equities."
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.8
percent, helped by a rebound in energy shares rising along with
oil prices, while Germany's DAX index was down 0.1
percent after hitting a record high, and France's CAC 40
was up 0.1 percent.
