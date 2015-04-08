* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, energy sector index up 5.5
pct
* Sky rallies after sources say Vivendi mulling takeover
* Upcoming U.S. earnings seen hit by strong dollar
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, April 8 European shares rose in early
trading on Wednesday, led by a rally in energy stocks after
Royal Dutch Shell agreed to buy BG Group for 47
billion pounds ($70 billion) in the first oil super-merger in a
decade.
Shares in BG jumped 39 percent, while Tullow Oil
soared 10 percent, BP gained 4 percent, Repsol
added 1.8 percent and Total climbed 1 percent. Shares
in Royal Dutch Shell fell 2.8 percent.
The STOXX energy sector index, hammered in the past
year as oil prices tumbled, was up 5 percent.
"The sector has been ripe for consolidation given the
bearish outlook for oil prices, and we could see other takeovers
in the industry in the coming weeks and months. Overall, the M&A
wave which is spreading to a number of sectors is very good for
the market," Saxo Bank trader Andrea Tueni said.
At 0749 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,615.30 points.
The benchmark index rose 1.6 percent on Tuesday as FedEx's
4.4 billion-euro ($4.8 billion) bid for Dutch package
delivery firm TNT Express sparked a rally in the
sector.
The M&A fever was also spreading to media on Wednesday.
Shares in Sky rose 3.6 percent after sources said
French media conglomerate Vivendi was looking at a
possible acquisition of the pay-TV group, which has a market
value of 17.6 billion pounds.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.5
percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.1 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 0.3 percent.
Bucking the trend, shares in carmakers lost ground, trimming
gains made since the start of the year, after a number of
brokers raised doubts about valuation ratios in the sector.
Peugeot was down 1.7 percent and BMW
down 1.8 percent.
Investors awaited the start of the U.S. earnings season, set
to kick off later on Wednesday with results from aluminium
company Alcoa.
First-quarter S&P 500 earnings are projected to have
declined by 2.8 percent from a year ago -- which would make the
quarter the worst for results since the third quarter of 2009 --
hurt by the surging dollar, falling oil prices and another
severe winter.
