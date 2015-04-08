* FTSEurofirst 300 ends down 0.04 pct at 1,611.68 points
* STOXX Europe energy sector up 2.5 pct
* European Q1 earnings seen up 0.4 pct yr-on-yr: Rtrs data
* Greek market falls ahead of IMF loan deadline
* Julius Baer touches record high on bid speculation
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, April 8 European energy shares
outperformed other sectors on Wednesday after Royal Dutch
Shell's $70 billion bid for BG sparked a rally.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index, hammered over
the past year as oil prices tumbled, closed up 2.5 percent to
outperform the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
which ended flat at 1,611.68 points.
BG shares jumped 26.7 percent, Tullow Oil climbed
4.4 percent and BP gained 0.5 percent. Royal Dutch Shell
fell 5.3 percent, reflecting the premium it is paying
for BG.
"The sector has been ripe for consolidation given the
bearish outlook for oil prices, and we could see other takeovers
in the industry in the coming weeks and months. Overall, the M&A
wave which is spreading to a number of sectors is very good for
the market," said Saxo Bank trader Andrea Tueni.
ATHENS MARKET FALLS BEFORE LOAN DEADLINE
Germany's DAX, which hit a record high of 12,219.05
points last month, fell 0.7 percent to 12,035.86 points, pulled
down by auto stocks. These have risen sharply this year but gave
up some of their gains on Wednesday after a number of brokers
raised doubts about valuation ratios.
BMW fell 1.4 percent while Daimler
retreated 1.3 percent.
The Greek stock market also fell 1.2 percent, which
traders attributed to nervousness the day before a deadline for
Greece to repay a loan to the International Monetary Fund.
However, investors said the backdrop of a pick-up in mergers
and acquisitions (M&A) would allow European stock markets to
remain near multi-year highs while traders anticipated solid
first-quarter results from European companies.
First-quarter earnings for the pan-European STOXX 600
index are projected to rise 0.4 percent from a year
ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Shell's move for BG came a day after FedEx's 4.4
billion-euro ($4.8 billion) bid for Dutch package delivery firm
TNT Express sparked a rally in that sector.
Shares in Swiss bank Julius Baer also touched a
record high as traders cited speculation of a possible bid for
Baer by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse and Baer declined to
comment.
"The M&A momentum is keeping things on a firmer footing,"
said Mike Turner, European equity options broker at XBZ Ltd.
