UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON, April 9 European shares rose to their highest since July 2007 on Thursday on the prospect of more corporate deals, as well as figures showing a strong recovery in Europe's auto sector and robust German data.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up 1 percent to 1,628.46 points, hitting its highest level since July 2007 and taking its gains so far this year to 19 percent.
Lafarge and Holcim rose 5.5 percent and 3.6 percent respectively after they chose the chief executive of their combined company, opening the way for the two cement groups to clinch their $40 billion merger if shareholders back it next month.
British luxury goods maker Burberry rose 2.8 percent after positive numbers from Mulberry and talk of consolidation in the sector. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re