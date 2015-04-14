* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 pct, peripherals most hit
* Alcatel surges, Nokia slips on tie-up news
* Greece denies it is preparing for a debt default
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, April 14 European stocks fell on Tuesday
as renewed worries over Greece offset news of a tie-up between
Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent.
A rebound in the euro during the session also prompted
investors to book recent gains on the shares of exporters.
Luxury goods maker LVMH fell 2.5 percent and airplane
maker Airbus lost 2.6 percent.
Shares in the French telecom gear maker Alctel surged 16
percent after the two companies announced they were in advanced
talks for Nokia to take over Alcatel. Nokia shares were down 3.6
percent.
Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu expressed
scepticism over the merits of the proposed deal.
"They are two of the weaker players in the industry. They
could come up with some cost cuts, but just because you combine
one weak player with another weak player does not necessarily
mean that you will end up with a stronger player," Valahu said.
The deal added to a recent wave of M&A activity that has
helped driven European shares higher. However, it wasn't enough
to lift European equity markets overall. Investors were spooked
by a report saying Greece was preparing for a debt default if it
did not reach a deal with its creditors by the end of the month.
Greece denied the Financial Times report and said the
negotiations were proceeding "swiftly" towards a solution.
Shares in Greek banks skidded, with National Bank of Greece
losing 5.3 percent and Alpha Bank falling
10.8 percent.
"Even if there's been an official denial, investors remain
concerned by the risks of a Greek default," Mirabaud Securities'
senior equity sales trader John Plassard said.
Other euro zone banking stocks also lost ground, with
UniCredit down 2.5 percent, Banco Santander
off 2.1 percent and BBVA 1.6 percent lower.
Mining shares also dropped along with metal prices on
concern about demand in China, a top commodity consumer, a day
before the country updates on economic growth.
Rio Tinto was down 2.8 percent and BHP Billiton
fell 3.1 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.5 percent lower, at 1,639.80 points.
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index rose 0.2
percent, Germany's DAX index lost 0.9 percent and
France's CAC 40 fell 0.7 percent.
Peripheral euro zone markets underperformed, with Spain's
IBEX down 1.4 percent and Italy's MIB falling
1.1 percent, halting their recent brisk rally.
European stocks have made strong gains so far this year,
with the FTSEurofirst 300 up 20 percent, boosted by the
drop in the euro currency as well as by the European Central
Bank's asset-buying programme.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editiing by Larry
King)