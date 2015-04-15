UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON, April 15 European shares advanced on Wednesday, with Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia leading the market higher after agreeing to buy Alcatel-Lucent.
Nokia shares rose 3.1 percent after an all-share transaction that values its smaller French rival at 15.6 billion euros ($16.6 billion). The deal will be finalised in the first half of 2016 and is expected to result in 900 million euros of operating cost savings by the end of 2019, the firms said.
However, shares in Alcatel-Lucent, which surged 16 percent in the previous session on expectations of the deal, fell 11 percent, with some analysts saying that the deal appeared less attractive for Alcatel on the basis of Tuesday's share price rally.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3 percent at 1,643.93 points by 0715 GMT.
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re