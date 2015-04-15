* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.8 pct
* Miners up on China stimulus hopes
* Nokia gains after deal, Alcatel-Lucent slips
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 15 European shares touched a new
14-year high on Wednesday, with Nokia gaining after
agreeing to buy rival telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent
, and firmer oil and metals prices boosting energy and
mining stocks.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index rose rose 1.8
percent after Brent crude rose by a dollar on signs of a dip in
U.S. production. Shares in Royal Dutch Shell, Tullow
Oil and BP rose 0.8 to 2.4 percent.
Miners also climbed after data showing China grew at its
slowest pace in six years at the start of 2015 raised hopes of
fresh stimulus measures in the world's biggest metals consumer.
The mining index, up 2.4 percent, was the top sectoral
gainer.
Data for March showed that Chinese retail sales, industrial
output and fixed-asset investment data all missed analyst
expectations. Growth in fixed-asset investment, a key driver of
the world's second-biggest economy, was the slowest since 2000,
while industrial output grew at its weakest since the global
financial crisis in 2008.
"Some indicators show that the underlying weakness in the
Chinese economy is quite pronounced and it may keep alive the
speculation of broader stimulus measures down the road," Gerhard
Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank in Munich, said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.8
percent at 1,652.19 points by 0835 GMT, after touching 1,653.19,
the highest since 2000.
Nokia shares rose 2 percent on news it would buy
Alcatel-Lucent in an all-share transaction that values its
smaller French rival at 15.6 billion euros ($16.6 billion).
The deal will be finalised in the first half of 2016 and is
expected to result in 900 million euros of operating cost
savings by the end of 2019, the firms said.
However, Alcatel-Lucent, which surged 16 percent in the
previous session on expectations of the deal, fell 11 percent,
with some analysts saying the deal appeared less attractive for
Alcatel on the basis of Tuesday's share price rally.
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 share index was up
0.4 percent after hitting another record high, while Germany's
DAX advanced 0.7 percent.
Investors' focus will be on a meeting of the European
Central Bank, which may sanction possible further emergency
funding for Greece's banks amid the first clear signs that the
wider euro zone economy is picking up.
The ECB is all but certain to keep its interest rates at
record lows, but continued wrangling between Greece and the euro
zone over reforms for aid is casting uncertainty over the
19-country currency bloc.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)