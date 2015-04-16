* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, retreats from 2000 highs
* Unilever rises after posting better-than-expected results
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, April 16 European stocks slipped in early
trading on Thursday, halting their recent sharp rally, with
shares in Diageo dropping after it posted a fall in
sales.
Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, was down 2.6
percent after saying net sales in the three months to March 31,
the third quarter of its financial year, fell 0.7 percent.
Shares in Casino fell 3.1 percent after the French
retailer said growth slowed in the first quarter, reflecting a
still lacklustre performance in France despite price cuts there.
Ipsen sank 9.7 percent after the French
pharmaceutical firm said it was discontinuing the development of
its prostate cancer drug Tasquinimod.
Bucking the trend, SABMiller Plc gained 2 percent
after reporting a marginal rise in full-year beverage sales
volumes, while Unilever reported better-than-expected
sales for the first quarter, showing improvement from the
hammering it took last year from weak emerging markets including
a slowdown in China.
Airbus Group rose 2.1 percent after the aircraft
maker said it will ask shareholders to approve an exceptional
share buyback of up to 10 percent of its capital at its annual
meeting on May 27.
Automakers gained ground, boosted by data showing Europe's
auto market recovery gained a firmer footing in March, with
Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Spain all posting solid
gains.
PSA Peugeot Citroen rose 1.3 percent, Renault
added 1.2 percent and autoparts maker Valeo
gained 1.9 percent.
At 0742 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,646.42 points.
The benchmark index gained 0.6 percent on Wednesday to reach
levels not seen since 2000, after the European Central Bank said
it remained committed to its full asset-buying programme to
revive the euro zone economy.
"We were quite happy with (ECB President) Mario Draghi's
press conference. He didn't announce anything new, but he gave
answers to two big questions: there won't be a shortage of bonds
to buy, and he quashed worries that the central cank could scale
down QE sooner than planned," Mirabaud Securities' senior equity
sales trader John Plassard said.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.2
percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.8 percent, and
France's CAC 40 down 0.4 percent.
