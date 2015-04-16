* FTSEurofirst 300 retreats from near 14-year highs
* Casino falls after slower sales growth
* Pearson leads media stocks lower
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 16 European equities retreated
from 14-year highs on Thursday, led lower by shares in French
retailer Casino, which reported slower sales growth,
and Pearson, on a report that one of its educational
technology projects was in trouble.
Casino's stock dropped 4.6 percent after Societe Generale
and Natixis cut their target prices, and Pearson fell 4 percent
on a report the Los Angeles Unified School District was seeking
a refund from Apple over a bungled $1.3 billion iPad
plan with a curriculum from Pearson.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.9
percent lower at 1,635.76 points after gaining 0.6 percent on
Wednesday to reach levels not seen since late 2000.
Germany's DAX, down 1.9 percent, underperformed the
wider market, after a recent sharp rally and as the euro gained
against the dollar. A stronger local currency is generally seen
negative for export-oriented companies.
The DAX index rose 22 percent in the first quarter, against
a 15-percent gain for the wider stock market.
"The DAX is just taking a breather after a stellar run on
the back of a depressed euro, ultra-low interest rates and the
quantitative easing programme," B Capital Wealth Management
managing director, Lorne Baring, said.
"Valuations are still reasonable and we see a 10 percent
upside for the index in the next six months," he said.
Greece was still a risk factor for European stock markets,
he said.
Greece's benchmark ATG share index fell earlier in
the day on a Financial Times report saying the International
Monetary Fund had rebuffed a request from the country to delay
loan repayments. Greece later denied the report.
The ATG rose 1.1 percent after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
told Reuters he was "firmly optimistic" his government would
reach an agreement with foreign creditors by the end of April
despite friction over issues such as pension and labour reform.
Among standout losers, Diageo, the world's largest
spirits maker, fell 3.6 percent after saying net sales in the
three months to March 31, the third quarter of its financial
year, fell 0.7 percent.
Mid-cap British utility company Telecom Plus sank
nearly 20 percent after saying it would write down about 11
million pounds of unrecoverable bills at its gas unit and that
it expected full-year pretax profit to be "significantly below
market expectations".
Bucking the trend, Unilever rose 2.4 percent after
reporting better-than-expected sales for the first quarter.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Louise Ireland)