LONDON, April 17 European stock markets lost
ground on Friday, with bearings maker SKF and crop
chemicals group Syngenta among the worst performers
after posting tepid figures.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
reached its highest level in more than 14 years earlier this
week, was down by 0.3 percent at 1,631.65 points in early
session trading.
SKF shares fell 4 percent after the Swedish company forecast
flat demand for its products in the second quarter, while
Syngenta declined by 3 percent after reporting lower sales.
Some traders added that lingering worries over Greece were
leading investors to trim back positions and take profits on the
stock market rally so far this year, which has seen the
FTSEurofirst 300 rise around 20 percent.
"I think the Greece situation will be resolved but we've had
a massive up-turn on the stock markets so far this year, and the
underlying concerns are causing some people to take a bit of
money off the table," said Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading
at Central Markets Investment Management.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)