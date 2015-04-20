UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON, April 20 European shares edged higher early on Monday, led by the telecoms sector after Telenet's move to buy KPN's mobile telephony unit in Belgium.
Belgium's Telenet, a subsidiary of cable company Liberty Global, rose 6 percent after agreeing to acquire KPN's BASE Company for 1.325 billion euros ($1.43 billion), sending shares in the Dutch firm up 3 percent.
At 0710 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.6 percent to 1,616.78 points after shedding 2.3 percent in the previous week.
The index was also helped by a rise in basic resources stocks after the Chinese central bank unveiled new measures to shore up the world's second-largest economy and top consumer of metals. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re