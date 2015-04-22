(Updates with closing prices)
* FTSEurofirst 300 closes flat at 1,628.35 points
* Luxury stocks among worst performers
* Finnish group Kone also slumps
* Volvo surges higher after naming new CEO
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 22 A raft of weak corporate
earnings coupled with sharp drops in some major luxury goods
stocks weighed on European equities on Wednesday.
Luxury group Kering was among the worst performers
after reporting sales dropped by more than expected, with rivals
such as Burberry and Hugo Boss also
retreating. Kering fell 3.9 percent.
Finnish elevator company Kone slumped 5.3 percent
after warning of uncertainty in its main market, China, and
posting weaker than expected profits.
British supermarket operator Tesco dropped 5.2
percent after reporting its worst ever loss.
Tesco's shares initially rose as much as 2.4 percent, with
some traders expressing relief at Tesco's determination to
restructure its business, but the stock then lost ground as more
pessimism set in, with one major institutional investor saying
that the results were as ugly as feared.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed flat
at 1,628.35 points. Germany's DAX closed down 0.6
percent.
"I'm short on the markets here. There are a lot of negative
factors coming together, such as the weak earnings and the
ongoing worries over Greece," said Clairinvest fund manager
Ion-Marc Valahu.
GREEK CONCERNS
Shut out of bond markets, Greece is on the verge of
bankruptcy and could run out of cash in weeks unless it strikes
a deal with foreign creditors to unlock further bailout aid.
The Athens stock market rose 2.1 percent on Wednesday after
the European Central Bank raised its emergency funding cap for
Greek banks to 75.5 billion euros, according to a source
, but some traders remained wary.
"With no chance of a deal at Friday's Eurogroup meeting in
Riga, Greece has missed its latest chance to show genuine intent
in regards to reforms, leaving it friendless, penniless and
pretty much hopeless," said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.
Among standout gainers, shares in Volvo jumped 15
percent after the company named the head of Volkswagen-owned
Scania as its chief executive.
In spite of the pullback on Wednesday, the backdrop of a
weak euro and monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank's
bond-buying scheme has fuelled investor demand for equities.
Germany's DAX remains near record highs while the
FTSEurofirst 300 is also near its highest level in more than 14
years. The FTSEurofirst has risen 19 percent so far this year.
"We are generally quite bullish on western Europe at the
moment here, and have been buyers in particular of German and
French equities," said Sanlam Securities' head of execution
trading Mark Ward.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)