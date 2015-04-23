* Pan-European FTSEurofirst index falls 0.8 pct
* PMI surveys depress market sentiment
* Ericsson, Bilfinger slump; Michelin surges
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 23 European shares slipped on
Thursday, with Germany's DAX index underperforming following a
disappointing purchasing managers' survey while weak results
from Ericsson hit technology stocks.
Another survey showing factory activity in China, the
world's largest metals consumer, contracted at its fastest pace
in a year in April, hit mining stocks. The STOXX Europe 600
Basic resources index fell 1.2 percent.
Tech shares were hit as telecom equipment maker Ericsson
slumped 12 percent after it posted
weaker-than-forecast first-quarter operating profit and said it
expected sales in its main North American market to stay
sluggish.
The STOXX Europe 600 Tech index dropped 2.6 percent.
After opening higher on the back of some positive company
updates, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was
down 0.8 percent at 1,615.67 points by 1140 GMT.
Euro zone purchasing managers' surveys disappointed
investors with the German PMI index falling to 54.2 from March's
eight-month high of 55.4, while France's PMI showed a slower
expansion than forecast in the services sector and a faster
contraction than expected in manufacturing.
"Even though there is a clear improvement on the economic
front in Europe, the game is not won and the jury is still out,"
BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets' head of research, Philippe
Gijsels, said.
"The market's reaction after German and French surveys shows
that equities are vulnerable to disappointing economic figures."
Germany's benchmark DAX index fell 1.4 percent.
Among standout stock movers, German building services firm
Bilfinger slumped 15 percent after issuing its fifth
profit warning in less than a year after the market close on
Wednesday, saying its U.S. oil and gas business was faring worse
than expected and demand in its power plant business remained
weak.
Swiss Re fell 9 percent after shares in the
world's No. 2 reinsurer traded without the attraction of its
latest dividend payouts.
Investors kept a close eye on Greece's debt situation, which
has created volatility in financial markets in recent weeks.
Shut out of bond markets and fast running out of cash, Greece
faces big redemptions to the European Central Bank as remaining
bailout money stays locked until it agrees with creditors on
reforms.
However, there were positive updates from some companies.
Shares in tyre maker Michelin jumped 7.3 percent,
making them top gainer in the FTSEurofirst 300, after
first-quarter revenue rose 5.6 percent, boosted by a weaker
euro.
French spirits maker Pernod Ricard climbed 2.2
percent after posting better-than-expected third-quarter sales,
reflecting improving cognac sales in China, its second-largest
market, and also stronger sales in the Americas.
(Editing by Louise Ireland and Susan Fenton)