By Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 24 European shares climbed higher
on Friday, boosted by encouraging corporate earnings and upbeat
economic data, while the volatile Athens market also rose on
prospects for a deal over Greece's debt crisis.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.5 percent at 1,629.34
points going into the middle of the trading session. The index
reversed most of the previous session's drop and was just 1.5
percent below a 2015 peak hit last week, which marked its
highest level since 2000.
Germany's DAX advanced 0.8 percent, putting it
within reach of record highs hit earlier this year, as data
showed that German business morale had risen to its highest
level in almost a year in April.
There was also optimism regarding Greece, after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had a "constructive" meeting
with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
The Athens ATG index rose 4.3 percent, with Greek
banks up 10.4 percent, although the ATG index remains
down 7 percent so far in 2015.
Outside of Greece, however, most European stock markets have
had a strong start to the year due to new economic stimulus
measures from the European Central Bank (ECB) and signs of a
pick-up in trade within the euro zone.
The DAX is up 21 percent while the FTSEurofirst 300 is up 19
percent.
"Europe has promised growth only to disappoint before. But,
this time around, there isn't yet real cause for concern. In
fact in some countries - namely Italy and Spain - the economic
momentum seems to be accelerating," said Gary Paulin, co-founder
of brokerage Aviate Global.
ELECTROLUX RISES
Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux rose 7.8
percent after reporting a smaller-than-expected fall in
first-quarter earnings.
Renault rose 3.5 percent after it said
first-quarter revenue rose 13.7 percent, as Europe's auto-market
upturn more than made up for collapsing Russian sales and a
prolonged emerging-market slump.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, also gained 3.5
percent after it said it has started a review of whether to move
its headquarters out of Britain following regulatory and
structural changes in the industry.
Of the 16 percent of STOXX 600 companies to have
reported first quarter results so far, 61 percent have beaten or
met expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
Thomson Reuters data shows first quarter earnings are
expected to grow 2.8 percent from the first quarter of last
year.
"Lending is picking up, as is consumer confidence, all of
which points to an economic recovery in Europe," said James
Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts.
