Oil stocks, miners push European shares higher
LONDON, April 5 European shares gained slightly on Wednesday as higher oil prices and deals boosted energy stocks, with investors cheering improved synergies from an oil services takeover.
LONDON, April 29 European shares edged up early on Wednesday, helped by better-than-expected results from UK clothing retailer Next, Swedish bank Handelsbanken and Dutch nutritional supplements DSM, among others.
The three stocks, up between 1.6 percent and 3 percent, were among the top gainers on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index , which was up 0.3 percent at 1,322.89 at 0711 GMT.
The index had fallen 1.5 percent on the previous day. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GSK: GSK Plc is voluntarily recalling more than 593,000 Ventolin asthma inhalers from U.S. hospitals, pharmacies, retailers and wholesalers due to a defect that may cause them to deliver fewer doses of the medicine than indicated, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday.