By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, April 30 European equity indexes fell
for a third straight day on Thursday, weighed down by a selloff
in technology stocks after disappointing numbers from Nokia
and by a strengthening euro.
Shares in the Finnish firm fell 8.6 percent after it posted
quarterly profits well below forecasts at its main telecom
network equipment business, citing lower software sales, higher
costs and challenging conditions in Europe and Latin America.
"It came as a surprise to many because Nokia's business mix
was supposed to be a bit better than this," Evli Bank analyst
Mikko Ervasti said.
"It looks like has Nokia had to make quite a lot of very
basic network implementation, which is quite a costly business
that yields better results later when those networks get their
upgrades."
Sector peer Alcatel Lucent dropped 8 percent while
Ericsson was down 1.2 percent and the broader STOXX
Europe 600 tech index fell 1.9 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of European shares
traded 0.7 percent lower at 1,569.18 points by 0756 GMT, partly
supported by strong results at insulin maker Novo Nordisk
and chemical firm BASF.
The index has fallen 3.8 percent over the previous two
sessions, depressed by disappointing U.S. consumer confidence
and output data, which curbed growth expectations for Europe's
largest trading partner and boosted the euro against the dollar.
A widespread bout of profit taking on European shares, which
are still up 14.7 percent this year, even took a toll on
companies that reported better-than-expected results.
French bank BNP Paribas, Novo Nordisk, Norwegian
oil firm Statoil and chemical firm BASF were
between flat and down 2.6 percent despite beating consensus
expectations with their quarterly reports.
With just over a third of European earnings releases out by
Wednesday, 61 percent of companies had met or beaten
expectations, StarMine data showed.
Investors were awaiting euro zone inflation data for April
at 0900 GMT for confirmation that Europe's own nascent economic
recovery remained on track.
