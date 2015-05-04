* Germany's DAX share index up 0.8 pct
* Syngenta gains on M&A report
* UK market closed
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 4 Germany's benchmark share index
climbed higher in morning trading on Monday after a survey
showed that German manufacturing continued to expand.
Markit's purchasing manager's index for manufacturing, which
accounts for about a fifth of the German economy, fell to 52.1
from 52.8 in March, but stayed above the 50 line separating
growth from contraction for a fifth straight month. The final
reading topped a preliminary estimate of 51.9.
"The German data shows that the manufacturing activity is
still expanding and concerns that a recent rise in the euro
would hurt German companies are definitely overdone. The German
economic growth has been solid and gives support to the stock
market," Christian Stocker, strategist at UniCredit, said.
"I think the majority of analysts will be revising their
2015-16 earnings forecasts higher during the next six months,"
he added.
Germany's DAX share index was up 0.8 percent at
0848 GMT. Many major European markets had closed on Friday for
the May Day holiday. The UK market, which was open on Friday,
was shut on Monday.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
index was up 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 was 0.3
percent stronger.
Switzerland's Syngenta rose 8.8 percent after
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Monsanto, the
world's largest seed company, had again made an offer to buy the
company.
Investors' focus this week will be on the UK national
election on Thursday. The latest polls show neither of the major
parties is likely to win a clear majority of seats.
Greek shares stayed choppy, with the ATG share index
falling more than 2 percent in early trading, following
lingering concerns about the country's debt situation, before
recovering. It was last up 0.5 percent.
Greece's labour minister said on Monday that the country
intends to meet debt payments this month and reach a deal with
its international lenders to unlock remaining bailout aid, but
the International Monetary Fund insists on tough labour reforms.
Struggling amid a cash crunch, Athens faces debt repayments
to the IMF totalling nearly 1.0 billion euros this month and has
been borrowing from municipalities and government entities to
meet obligations.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)