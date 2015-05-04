* Euro zone indexes bounce after estimate beating German
data
* Syngenta gains on M&A report
* UK market closed
By Atul Prakash and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, May 4 European shares advanced in thin
trade on Monday, boosted by better-than-expected German
manufacturing data and merger and acquisition speculation about
chemicals companies.
Trading was lighter than usual on most indexes because of a
public holiday in Britain, home to Europe's largest stock market
and many large trading firms.
Germany's Dax, up 1.3 percent at 11,607.75 points,
outperformed its main peers after an idex of manufacturing
activity was revised up in its final April reading, suggesting
activity remained healthy despite a slowdown from the previous
month.
"The German economic growth has been solid and gives support
to the stock market," said Christian Stocker, a strategist at
UniCredit. "I think the majority of analysts will be revising
their 2015-16 earnings forecasts higher during the next six
months."
Christian Henke, a strategist with IG, said the German data
could set off a rebound in the DAX after its recent 7 percent
fall, provided that the index closes above 11,400 points,
roughly corresponding to the 23.6 percent retracement of its
October-April rally.
Euro zone manufacturing growth also eased in April, but
factories raised prices for the first time in eight months,
according to a survey that also showed headcount rose at the
fastest pace in nearly four years.
The Euro STOXX index of euro zone shares was up 1
percent at 375.29 points at 1131 GMT, recouping part of a 2.7
percent fall in the previous week, when weak U.S. economic data
rattled investors.
Indexes in Nordic countries were up between 1.2 percent and
1.4 percent. Switzerland's SMI was 0.4 percent higher.
They were reopening after a three-day weekend.
Switzerland's Syngenta rose 7.7 percent after
Bloomberg reported late on Thursday that Monsanto, the
world's largest seed company, had again made an offer to buy the
company.
The broader chemical sector was up 1.3 percent, the
best sectoral performer.
Portugal's BCP rose 4.3 percent in robust volume
before it reports first-quarter results after the close. The
results are expected to show its first quarterly profit in three
years.
Investors' focus later this week was likely to be on the UK
national election on Thursday. The latest polls show neither of
the major parties is likely to win a clear majority of seats.
(Editing by Larry King)