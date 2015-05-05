* Athens' ATG index down 4.4 pct worries over debt
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 5 European shares fell on Tuesday as
renewed worries over Greece weighed on the region's stock
markets.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index fell 4.4 percent
on concern over a deadlock in Greece's attempts to make a deal
with its international creditors.
Greece stepped up diplomatic efforts with its euro zone
partners on Tuesday to avoid running out of money this month,
when it must make a big debt repayment to the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) as cash reserves dry up.
Talks continued with the IMF, European Commission and
European Central Bank on a cash-for-reform deal, but serious
differences remained over pensions, labour reform and the
minimum wage.
"Greece is not going to get sorted out any time soon. At the
moment, I'm more bearish than bullish and I would sell on any
stock market rally," said Terry Torrison, managing director at
Monaco-based McLaren Securities.
Stock markets also came under pressure after the U.S. trade
deficit grew in March to its widest in nearly 6 1/2 years,
suggesting economic growth contracted in the first quarter.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which
reached its highest level in more than 14 years last month, fell
0.3 percent to 1,575.05 points.
Germany's DAX, which also hit record highs last
month, declined 1.2 percent. France's CAC fell 0.9
percent.
MAPFRE FALLS BUT UBS RISES
Spanish insurer Mapfre fell 5.1 percent, the worst
performer on the FTSEurofirst, after reporting a drop in first-
quarter profits.
UBS rose 6 percent after the Swiss bank posted its highest
quarterly profit in nearly five years.
Many traders said economic stimulus by the European Central
Bank (ECB) was limiting any damage to European stock markets
from uncertainty over Greece. Record-low interest rates, coupled
with ECB plans to buy government bonds, have pushed investors to
the better returns available from stocks.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index remains up by around 15 percent
since the start of 2015. The DAX is up 17 percent.
"The Greeks are not playing ball particularly well, but
there's still a feeling among investors that they will somehow
muddle through and arrive at another deal," said Hantec Markets'
analyst Richard Perry.
($1 = 0.9018 euros)
